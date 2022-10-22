Shimla: With Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s general elections on the horizon, BJP has announced a list of star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A list of 40-star campaigners has been issued by the party’s high command on Friday. The party will rely on these star campaigners to ensure victory in the state. The list includes union cabinet ministers, CMs of BJP-ruled states and MPs from Himachal Pradesh.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union cabinet ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

From Himachal Pradesh, BJP has entrusted CM Jai Ram Thakur, former CMs Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, Prof Sikander Kumar, Pawan Kajal, Harsh Mahajan, Dr Rajiv Bindal MP in Rajya Sabha Indu Goswami and Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor as it’s star campaigners.

However, the date of their campaigns is yet to be announced.