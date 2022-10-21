Naresh to contest from Nachan, Chaitanya from Gagret

Shimla: Congress has announced 17 more candidates on Thursday and has fielded former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Harish Janartha from the Shimla (Urban) constituency.

Congress filed Hardeep Singh Bawa from Nalagarh and Bambar Thakur from Bilaspur.

Devender Kumar Bhutto has been pitched from the Kutlehar and Zila Parishad member Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret. Chaitanya had secured a landslide victory in Zila Parishad.

Grand Old Party has filed Naresh Kumar from Nachan assembly constituency, Pawan Kumar from Sarkaghat, Chandershekhar from Dharampur, Mahesh Raj from Karsog (SC), Malender Rajan from Indora, Surender Pal Thakur from Jogindernagar, Bansi Lal Kaushal from Ani (SC), Surender Singh Kaku from Kangra and Jagdish Sapehia from Sullah.

Dr Rajesh Sharma has been fielded from the Dehra assembly constituency. He will be competing against BJP’s Ramesh Chand Dhawala.

Five-time MLA Thakur Singh Bharmouri will once again be contesting elections from Bharmour (ST). He will be competing against Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Shimla Dr Janak Raj who is contesting in the elections for the very first time.

Till now Congress has announced 63 out of total 68 candidates. The party is yet to announce candidates for Manali, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Paonta-Sahib and Jaisinghpur constituencies of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP has announced all its 68 candidates for the upcoming elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12.