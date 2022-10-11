Shimla: Election Commission has directed the State Taxes and Excise Department to monitor all bottling plants and warehouses through 24X7 CCTV surveillance and ensure inter-state coordination with Excise Commissioners of the bordering states to curb the illegal movement of liquor.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg, in a meeting with the heads of various departments here on Tuesday, directed all departments to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) when it comes into force for ensuring free and fair elections to the State assembly.

CEO said that the coordination of various departments was important for conducting smooth and inducement-free Polls in the State. CEO directs the Public Works Department to ensure proper maintenance of roads and provision of ramps and other facilities in polling stations, to facilitate the voters.

Chief Electoral Officer also directed to keep machinery and labour ready for clearance of roads in case of landslides or blockage of roads due to snowfall or heavy rains.

Keeping the Covid-19 threat in mind, Garg stressed to ensure prompt medical assistance to the polling personnel and also a provision of COVID-19 safety material during the poll process.

Education Department was directed to ensure proper maintenance of polling station buildings and other necessary facilities like ramps of proper specifications, separate toilets, drinking water facilities, electricity and cleanliness.