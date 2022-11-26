Shimla: In the recently concluded assembly elections, the total number of general electors increased to 55.25 lakh as compared to the assembly elections 2017, which was 49.88 lakh, that’s amounting to an increase of 10.7 per cent, revealed Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg.

1.93 lakh first-time voters between 18-19 years of age have voted in the 2022 elections, Garg added.

As against the number of electors above who voted in assembly elections 2017 (excluding postal ballots of service and election duty voters) was 37.27 lakh which increased to 41.60 lakhs in 2022 (excluding Postal ballot voters as above) thereby registering an increase of 11.6 per cent, Garg informed.

The no. of general electors increased by nearly 5.37 lakh & no. of votes polled increased by 4.33 lakh in VSE 2022. From this data analysis,it can be inferred that the voting percentage of the electors newly enrolled since 2017 was nearly 80.5% in VSE 2022.@mangarg2002 @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/EHDnH0F55C — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 26, 2022

Chief Electoral Officer said that from this data analysis, it can be inferred that the voting percentage of the electors newly enrolled since 2017, was nearly 80.5 per cent in the 2022 assembly elections.