Hamirpur: Congress candidate Suresh Kumar defeated BJP candidate Dr Anil Dhiman by 60 votes in a close contest in the Bhoranj seat.

Kumar received 24,779 votes including 23,917 EVM votes and 862 postal votes while Dhiman received 24,719 votes that include 23,985 EVM votes and 734 postal votes.

Total of 57,417 voters cast their franchise in Bhoranj out of which 43.16% voted for the Congress candidate while 43.05 voters voted for the BJP candidate.

As many as five candidates contested elections in Bhoranj also including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rajni Kaushal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Jarnail Singh and independent candidate Pawan Kumar.

As many as 6,861 people voted for Pawan Kumar while 463 voted for AAP candidate, 302 for BSP candidate while 293 preferred NOTA.