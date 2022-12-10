Mukesh Agnihotri new Deputy Chief Minister

Shimla: Senior Congress leader and Nahaun legislature Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

All 40 MLAs signed the letter electing Sukhu as CM.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel made the announcement after the CLP meeting in Shimla. Bhagel said the new Chief Minister would be sworn in on December 11.

Four times MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had the support of a majority of Congress MLAs.

Rising through the ranks, he was a relentless fighter and remained the party’s state unit president for a record six years from 2013 to 2019 despite being frequently at loggerheads with Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister.

Sukhu had won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, retained the seat in 2007. He had lost the seat in 2012 and won again in 2017 and 2022.

Sukhu will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Party has also named Mukesh Agnihotri deputy chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.