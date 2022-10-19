Chetan Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Bhardwaj shifted to Kasumpati

Shimla: Ruling BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 out of 68 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP has filed five women in the election. BJP retained Reeta Dhiman from Indora, Sarveen Choudhary from Shahpur, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad, Shashi Bala from Rohru and fielded Indira Kapoor from Chamba.

In a surprising move, the saffron party has shifted Shimla Urban sitting MLA and minister Suresh Bhardwaj to the adjoining Kasumpti assembly segment and NUrpur MLA and Minister Rakesh Pathania to Fatehpur.

From the Kinnaur assembly segment, BJP has fielded Surat Negi and from Theog BJP has gambled on Ajay Shayam.

BJP has fielded Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Lakhvinder Rana from Nalagarh and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar. Meanwhile, the party has not finalised a ticket from the Dehra assembly constituency.

Voting for the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Assembly is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.