New Delhi: Amidst the speculation of joining BJP, Congress on Tuesday removed Pawan Kajal as Himachal unit working president.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi issued the order late on Tuesday.

“Congress President has removed Shri Pawan Kajal, MLA from his current position as Working President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and approved appointment of Shri Chander Kumar as new Working President, with immediate effect,” official communication from the party read.

Kajal is a sitting legislature from Kangra and joined Congress just before the 2017 assembly elections. In 2012, he had won as an independent candidate and given support to then Virbhadra Singh government.