Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has secured Stage-One clearance from the Union government for the construction of three heliports in the state. A spokesperson of the state government announced that the approved heliports will be constructed in Holi and Pangi of Chamba district, along with another near the Green Tax Barrier in Manali, Kullu district.

The state government is actively working to accelerate the development of heliports to enhance air connectivity across Himachal Pradesh.

The initiative aims to boost tourism and improve connectivity in remote areas. Strengthening air connectivity is expected to create employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents while significantly contributing to the state’s tourism sector and economy.

The government has set an ambitious target of constructing 16 heliports across all district headquarters and tribal areas. Additionally, the expansion of Kangra Airport is progressing rapidly, and efforts are being made to extend Bhuntar Airport. These developments will improve accessibility for both domestic and international tourists, further enhancing Himachal Pradesh’s appeal as a travel destination.