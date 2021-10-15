Kullu: The week-long international Kullu Dussehra festival commenced with traditional fervour at Dhalpur ground today.

As many as 332 deities from various parts of the Kullu district were invited and 170 are participating in this festival.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the festival by participating in the Rathyatra of Lord Raghunath. Justice Sandeep Sharma, Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court was also present on the occasion.

The Governor felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, which symbolizes the victory of the truth over evil. He said that the culture of Himachal Pradesh was unique and had a distinct identity. The fairs and festivals celebrated here round the year provide a glimpse of rich traditions and beliefs of the people, he added.