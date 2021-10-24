Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded as many as 258 Covid cases on Saturday, a highest single-day spike in the month of October.

As per the NHM report, Kangra district has tested 116 fresh cases, while Hamirpur 44, Bilaspur 25, Mandi and Una 24 each and 13 new cases were tested in the Shimla district.

Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmour district has zero new infections.

163 have recuperated in the state and now active cases in the state have jumped to 1578.

1 death has also been reported in the state and now 3718 have died from the Covid in the state.

So far 222,569 have been impacted from the Covid.

The state has administered 89,08,864 covid jabs in the state and 32,08,482 have been fully vaccinated.