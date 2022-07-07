Kullu: In view of heavy rainfall, cloud bursts and landslides, the Kullu district administration has banned all adventure and water sports activities that include river rafting, kayaking and zip lines till further orders.

The district administration has also made camping sites adjoining river banks, nullahs and landslide-prone areas non-operational till further orders.

The district administration took this step as a precautionary step to avoid the loss of human life and property. Heavy rainfall, cloud bursts and landslides are very likely to continue to occur in the district in the coming days.

Officiating District Magistrate Prashant Sirkek said that it will be the responsibility of DTDO Kullu, all the Executive Magistrates, DFOs and Police authorities to ensure strict adherence to these orders.

Stern action will be taken against anyone who will obstruct or refuses to comply with the orders” he added.

He further said that the offender could be imprisoned for one year or will be fined or both. If obstruction or refusal of these orders leads to any loss of human life or imminent danger, then the offender will be punished with imprisonment that may extend to two years.