Himachali Natti was performed by a team from the British Himachali Society at the prestigious Nehru Centre in London on Friday.

The event was organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence at the Nehru Centre, Cultural Wing of the High Commission of India. More than 40 artists displayed the art and culture of 12 States, 1 Union Territory and 1 Community.

Performers Yadvindra Devi, Anil Chandel, Inderpal Ohri Chandel, Anjali Gupta, Dr Rakesh Kumar and Reena Sharma started with Palki dance and continue with matching steps on the tune of famous pahadi songs including Dunge Nalua and Sahibo Ri a Bibia.

“We are extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to showcase our Himachali Culture and spread awareness about Himachal,” Performers proudly said.

The Naati dance was received well by audiences.

Performers, who hadn’t any prior experience in performing Natti, researched and ensured that the costumes represented traditional Himachal. The ‘devta palki’ was specifically handmade for the performance.

Earlier, the program started with tributes to Sindhu civilisation (Indus Valley Civilisation) and an electrifying performance by Sindhi singer Renu Gidoomal.

Several rare and unique dances delighted the packed auditorium of attendees.