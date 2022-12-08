BJP failed to win single seats in Hamirpur and Solan districts

Shimla: The Congress on Thursday maintained the tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985 as the grand old party has wrested the hill state from the BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

Congress won 10 seats in Kangra and 7 seats in Shimla district, while the party has won 4 each seat in Solan and Hamirpur districts.

BJP could win 25 seats and even it failed to retain even a single seat in Hamirpur and Solan districts.

3 independents have also made it to the assembly.