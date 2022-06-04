Shimla: The famous International Summer Festival in the capital town Shimla is set to take place from June 5 onwards, two years after being an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first time since 2019, that the International Summer festival will be organised in Shimla. A stage has also been constructed on the historic Ridge in the town which also is a famous tourist spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shimla Shivam Pratap Singh while addressing a press conference in Shimla said that the festival will kick off on June 5 and will conclude on June 8. Famous Punjabi and Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa will be performing live on the last evening of the festival. Apart from this, famous singer from Himachal Hansraj Raghuwanshi who became immensely popular after his hit song ‘Mera Bhola hai Bhandari’ will also be performing on June 7.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the chief guest on the first evening of the festival while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest on June 8.

Artists from North Regional Cultural Center Patiala, Assam (Bihu dance), Uttar Pradesh (Benaras Holi and Peacock dance), Gujarat (Siddhi Dhamaal dance), Maharashtra (Lavani dance), Telangana (Lambadi dance) and Rajasthan will also be performing during the festival.

Various competitions including singing, dancing, rock band, photography, videography and fashion shows will also be organised in the festival.