Shimla: Newly appointed Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is set to miss the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Congress government. The cabinet minister will be attending a marriage ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 13.

Providing the information, Singh said that at present, he is in New Delhi from where he will be travelling to Jaipur on Friday to attend a family marriage function.

He said that he has apprised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding the same.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Vikramaditya Singh called on senior party leader and party State in-charge Rajeev Shukla and thanked him for entrusting him with important portfolios in the government.

Recently, Vikramaditya Singh was appointed as the youngest minister in the state. He was appointed as Public Works Minister and also holds a portfolio of Youth Services and Sports.

The first cabinet meeting is set to be the important one as CM Sukhu-led government had promised to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) which the party had promised before the elections.