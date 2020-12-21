Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police on Monday have seized 337 gms of heroin in Mandi district, from the possession of two persons from Ambala in Haryana.

The market value of the catch is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore.

The police have claimed it to be the biggest single catch of heroin so far in Himachal.

According to police, today morning around 7 am near Nagchala four-lane highway, an Alto Car without number plate was stopped for rash driving on NH -21. Initially, on checking the vehicle, it was found clear. However, upon suspicious behavior of the driver and passenger , both of them underwent personal search in front of a gazetted officer.

On personal search of the driver contraband, heroin/chitta was found which weighed 337 grams.

Preliminary inquiry, revealed that these accused have been supplying big shipments of heroin in the three districts along NH 21 – Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu.

While the police is investigating into the active supply chain in the district and the suppliers, the financial aspects of the case are also under investigation.

Since September 1, 2020, Police Station Balh has seized approximately 512 grams of heroin and 10 kgs of charas.

The team members included- Inspector Kamlesh, Head Constable Nek Ram, Constable Subhash, Vivek and Mahinder and Himachal Home Guard Kapil.