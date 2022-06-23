Shimla: Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Thursday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Secretary to Governor Rajesh Sharma obtains the signature of the Governor and Chief Justice on the Oath Form.

Cabinet Ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Suresh Bhardwaj, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.