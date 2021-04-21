Shimla: Gearing up for the Mandi Lok Sabha Bye-Elections, the state BJP has appointed Cabinet Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur incharge, and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur as co-incharge.

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that Rakesh Jamwal has been appointed Organization Coordinator.

Kashyap expressed hope that the BJP will win the parliamentary by a huge majority.

@BJP4Himachal has swung into poll mode, appoints Mahender Singh incharge for Mandi Bye-Elections pic.twitter.com/kjOf9PtO2y — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) April 21, 2021

Mandi Parliamentary seat was fall vacant after the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma in March. Two times MP Ram Swaroop Sharma had reportedly committed suicide at his New Delhi residence.