Shimla: Riding high on the success of Panna Pramukh, the state BJP is confident it to win the forthcoming assembly elections.

State BJP Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon, while addressing gram Kendra Pramukh Sammelan of district Shimla at Fagu, acknowledged that party workers of frontal force are the backbone of the party.

“When Gram Kendra and booth becomes strong the organisation gets stronger,” Tandon said.

In Shimla organisational district BJP has over 700 booth level workers.

Lauded the contribution of Panna Pramukh in spreading the achievement and policy programme to common people, Tandon said that the “Panna Pramukhs are visiting households with achievements of State Government and receiving positive feedback from the general public.”

“It is Panna Pramukh who will play a vital role in our mission repeat,” Tandon further added.

Confident to win the forthcoming assembly election, Tandon claimed “party workers are determined to give a fabulous performance in the elections and the party is fully confident to win the upcoming Assembly Election.”

Buoyant with the party’s win in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, BJP’s state co-incharge said the win in Uttarakhand will have a positive impact on the Himachal assembly election.