Shimla: In a matter pertaining to displaying hoarding in the Heritage Zone, Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday has directed Municipal Corporation, Shimla to forthwith remove hoardings displayed from Chaura Maidan to Chhota Shimla, including the Ridge and Mall Road.

The Court has further directed the Corporation to report its compliance with the Court’s order by Tuesday.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, passed these orders on a petition filed by Anil Kumar.

The petitioner has alleged that BJP has displayed its hoardings from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Chhota Shimla, including the Ridge and Mall Road.

The petitioner has alleged that more than 50 hoardings have been installed in this heritage zone. It has been also alleged that permission for government hoarding has been given erroneously as the size of government hoardings is more than prescribed.

He further alleged that the respondents have permitted the political parties to install their hoardings in complete violation of guidelines issued vide notification in the year 2007, which provides that no advertisement or hoarding shall be allowed in the Heritage Zone especially on the stretches of road i.e. Mall Road starting from Chaura Maidan to Chhota Shimla including Ridge on the one side up to Regal Building (Lakkar Bazar) and on the other side along Ridge road to Mall via Rani Jhansi Park and U.S. Club road upto U.S Club Gate.

The petitioner has prayed that respondents may be directed to strictly adhere to the guidelines relating to affixing of advertisement hoarding within the limits of M.C. Shimla in compliance with this High Court order dated August 27, 2007, passed on Writ Petition titled as Rajesh Kumar versus State of H.P and others.

The petitioner has further prayed that the respondents may be directed to register appropriate proceedings under MC Act against BJP.

The matter has been listed for Tuesday.