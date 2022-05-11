New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narender Modi here on Wednesday and invited him to visit Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged PM Modi for holding a national level function on the completion of the Union Government’s eight years in office on 31st May in Himachal Pradesh.

“Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join,” CM Thakur said.

Thanking Prime Minister for his special affection for the state and its people, CM Jai Ram Thakur also expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for its speedy development.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the State Government toward achieving this objective. He assured of all possible support to the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit Himachal Pradesh. He urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in the state to hold fruitful deliberations for increasing the CD ratio in the state which is less at present and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and SHGs to empower women.

CM Thakur on his Delhi sojourn also held a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare, Chemical and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya and demanded to sanction Bulk Drug Pharma Park.

Chief Minister apprised Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh is the largest Pharma hub in Asia and added that if the Park is sanctioned to the state, it will not only boost industrialisation in the state but also support the Pharma industry, as Pharma raw material will be produced in the state itself.

Drug Park would reduce dependence on the import of Pharma raw material from other countries, he added.