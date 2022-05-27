Solan: Indian Association of Muscular Dystrophy (IAMD) will be organising three weekly camps at IMDRC-“Manav Mandir” Kothon, Solan (H.P) for Muscular Dystrophy (MD) patients.

Muscular Dystrophy is a progressive neuro-muscular genetic disorder, where muscles gradually lose their strength, leaving the person totally crippled and dependent even on their basic needs. There is no known cure so far. Physiotherapy and Hydrotherapy can slow down and prolong life.

IAMD is also organizing a national coaching camp for Boccia game in collaboration with National Paraboccia Federation for muscular dystrophy affected as well as players having Spinal Injury from May 24 till May 30 at Integrated Muscular Dystrophy Center, Solan.

Boccia is a game that can be played by wheelchair-bound people.

IAMD has established a Dystrophy Rehabilitation Center (IMDRC) in Solan for the rehabilitation and management training for the patients of MD and their families.

IAMD is working since 1992 to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people afflicted with Muscular Dystrophy (MD) in India and also to create public awareness. It is operational mainly by persons living with Muscular Dystrophy.