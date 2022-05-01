Shimla: The state Excise department has collected record Rs. 497 crore GST collection, which is the highest ever single month collection so far.

Department of State Taxes and Excise spokesperson informed here on Sunday that the department has made the highest ever single month collection of Rs. 497 crores under GST in the month of April 2022.

The GST collection has increased from Rs. 426 crores to Rs. 497 crores recording a growth of 17% for the month.

In the financial year 2021-22, the state has also exceeded the GST annual targets by approximately Rs. 248 crores with a collection of Rs. 4,390 crores.

The spokesperson said that the department has envisaged a project for capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement to improve GST collections. The project aims at improving the ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure of the department. The department is also in the process of establishing a GST training cell for continuous capacity building of Tax officers.

He said the improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be focus areas for the department.

The department has targeted to improve upon approximately 2.5 lakh e-way bill verifications done in its road checking drive in the previous year.