Shimla – As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a two-day photo exhibition commemorating the heroic victory of the Kargil War was inaugurated at Shimla’s historic Gaiety Theatre. The exhibition, organized to mark the 78th Independence Day and the Silver Jubilee of the Kargil victory, was inaugurated by Lt. General D.S. Kushwaha, Chief of Staff, Military Training Command, Shimla.

The exhibition, organized by the Central Communication Bureau, Shimla, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, offers a poignant pictorial tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War. The display has drawn significant interest from visitors, youth, and military enthusiasts, who are eager to engage with the powerful visual narrative of the conflict.

NCC cadets were specially invited to attend the exhibition, and a slogan-writing competition was organized for them. Cadet Bishan Thakur won first place, followed by Cadet Mamta Mehra in second, and Cadet Anshika Bhatia in third. The chief guest, Lt. General Kushwaha, presented prizes to the winners and addressed the cadets, urging them to carry forward the Indian Army’s proud tradition of valour and consider a career in the military.

Prakash Pant, in charge of the Central Communication Bureau, Shimla, stated that the main objective of the exhibition is to increase public awareness of the Kargil War and to honour the valour of the soldiers through an impactful visual presentation.

The exhibition serves not only as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes but also as an inspiration for the younger generation to honour and remember the legacy of the Kargil victory.