Kullu: In a major catch, Kullu police on Wednesday has arrested two persons with 6.2 kg charas (cannabis).

The accused have been identified as Chet Ram and Yash Pal, both residents of Dhar village in Balh Tehsil, district Mandi.

According to reports, both were arrested on Wednesday near a police barrier that was installed near Dhaman bridge in Dhaman village, district Kullu.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case under section 20 and 29 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused. Both the accused will be present in the court on Thursday.