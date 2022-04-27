HP govt.

Kullu: In a major catch, Kullu police on Wednesday has arrested two persons with 6.2 kg charas (cannabis).

The accused have been identified as Chet Ram and Yash Pal, both residents of Dhar village in Balh Tehsil, district Mandi.

According to reports, both were arrested on Wednesday near a police barrier that was installed near Dhaman bridge in Dhaman village, district Kullu.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case under section 20 and 29 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused. Both the accused will be present in the court on Thursday.

Previous articleHimachal Pradesh CM, Ministers and MLAs to pay income tax on their own
Next articleVirbhadra Singh’s legacy continues: Congress hopeful to win upcoming assembly elections under Pratibha Singh’s leadership
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR