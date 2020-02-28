Governor Bandaru Dattatraya leads Jaleb

Mandi: Traditional Mandi Shivratri Festival today concluded with the third and final Jaleb (procession) from Shri Raj Madhav Temple to Paddal fair ground in Mandi.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya led the Jaleb. Earlier, the governor offered obeisance at the Shri Madhav Rai and Baba Bhootnath temples.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that Himachal’s rich culture and its people’s deep faith in their traditional values were a unique feature of this hill state. He said that his experience of taking part in Jaleb was unforgettable and he was overwhelmed with the amalgamation of folk culture.

He appreciated the district administration and members of the organising committee for re-establishing the ancient tradition of Jaleb in this fair. The Governor also praised the organising committee for organizing ramp walks and fashion shows of girl children with their parents in Himachali costumes to promote Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign during the festival.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the organising committee Rugved Thakur welcomed the Governor and detailed about the various activities organized during the last seven days of the festival.