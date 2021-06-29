Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has directed to prepare a scheme for students to provide fellowships and internships in all government departments.

Public representative offices should ensure participation of youth in nation building and development planning process, he stated.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the Cabinet constituted for the implementation of the Swarnim Himachal Pradesh Drishti Patra-2017 was held here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Bhardwaj.

He said that the state government was committed for the implementation of this Drishti Patra.

Under the Tulip scheme is being implemented by the Urban Development Department, the selected students have been provided the facility of internship.

Bhardwaj also directed the department to prepare a scheme for the disposal of waste in the urban local bodies.

He said, “A system of disposal has been prepared in the state by segregating organic, inorganic and domestic harmful waste. Organic waste disposal centers have been set up in 47 local bodies in the state.”

While discussing the issues related to Rural Development Department, Suresh Bhardwaj said that development of the state is possible only through rural development in Himachal Pradesh.

He expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of electronic financial management system e-FMS for transparent and prompt payment of wages under MGNREGA in the state.

He said that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, 11,935 houses have been sanctioned in the state in the last four years, out of which 7787 houses have been constructed.

Bhardwaj informed that 3931 houses have been constructed by the State Government from the year 2018-19 to 2020-21 under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana and 1.50 lakh per unit assistance is being provided under both the schemes from the financial year 2019-20.