In a significant political development in Shimla district, all seven wards of Narkanda Nagar Panchayat have recorded unanimous elections after candidates in every ward were elected unopposed following the withdrawal of rival nominations.

The development has drawn attention in political circles as unanimous elections across all wards are considered rare in local body polls. The Nagar Panchayat falls under the Theog Assembly constituency and is regarded as the home region of senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Congress leader Hari Krishan Himral congratulated the residents of Narkanda and all contesting candidates for ensuring unanimous elections in all wards. He termed the development a positive step towards maintaining unity and strengthening the overall development of the region.

Himral said the consensus among candidates and residents reflects political maturity and social harmony in the area. He added that such unanimous elections help reduce political rivalry and allow elected representatives to focus directly on public welfare and development works.

He also stated that the outcome endorses the leadership and public acceptance of Kuldeep Singh Rathore in the region.

Himral had been appointed as an observer for the Nagar Panchayat elections in Narkanda. Over the past week, he reportedly held discussions with local leaders, party workers, and contesting candidates to build consensus and encourage unanimous selection across all wards.

Local leaders said continuous coordination and dialogue among residents and political representatives played a key role in achieving the unanimous outcome. They credited the result to collective efforts by local leadership, public cooperation, and strategic coordination during the election process.

Political observers believe the unanimous elections may strengthen local unity and create a smoother environment for the implementation of civic projects and developmental activities in the Nagar Panchayat area.