Una: In a first of a kind, a Una resident claimed to be married to a Uttarakhand resident. The couple approached the police after they faced opposition from the family. They have pleaded to the police that they wanted to live together.

According to reports, a 24-year-old boy from Una became friends with a Uttarakhand resident on Facebook one and a half years ago. After some time, both fell in love with each other and, six months ago, both tied a knot in a temple in Delhi.

The Una resident lives with his younger brother. His partner reached Una four days ago and they started to live together. Realising that something was fishy, his brother on Monday confronted them and they revealed that they are in love with each other and are married.

After this, they got into an argument and the couple approached the police.

Station In-charge, Una Jagveer Singh said that both are adamant that they want to live together. He said that police has informed the family of the Uttarakhand resident after which further processing will be done in the case.