Sukhu promises to revive Old Pension Scheme

Shimla: With State’s Legislative Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, Congress has decided that the party will not be declaring its Chief Ministerial candidate.

This was stated by former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “We have also discussed this with the party high command,” he said.

Sukhu said that all the leaders of the party will collectively contest the elections to be held later this year.

“Congress will fight this election not only to get power but to establish a new system in the state” he added.

Sukhu further said that after nearly 40 years in the state Congress, new leadership will get a chance.

He also promised to revive the old pension scheme, that the government employees have been demanding for a long time.

“The Transparency Act will be brought after the formation of the Congress government so that the elected representatives will be able to reveal the source of their income,” said Sukhu.

Sukhu said that the party will come up with a concrete policy for every section as soon as it comes to power.

“Special attention will be given to unemployed youth in this” he added.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said that he works under the pressure of the central government.

“CM is not able to take any decision even if he wants. All decisions are being taken from Delhi” he said.