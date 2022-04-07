Shimla: Adventure sports enthusiasts will once again be able to enjoy adventure sports activities in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh High Court has lifted the ban from conducting four adventure sports i.e. paragliding, river rafting, snow scooters and ATVs in Kullu district.

However, only those operators will be allowed to operate in the district who have completed all the formalities. Apart from this, operators who have been recommended by the State’s Tourism Department will also be allowed to conduct these activities.

The orders were passed by a bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sandeep Sharma.

The court has also directed the state government to make Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to carry out adventure sports activities.

Adventure sports were banned in the district for the past two months. However, the government had sought permission from the court to allow those operators to carry out these activities who have completed the formalities.

As many as 544 operators have been granted permission to carry out adventure sports activities in the district.