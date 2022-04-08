Shimla: Aiming to improve health services in rural regions of the state, the state government has decided to start Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in every assembly constituency.

The state cabinet, in its meeting on Thursday, gave a nod to start Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic.

The Mobile Clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription including dispensing of medicine, basic laboratory services, vaccination and procedures by a general practitioner and specialist Doctor.

The services may help in improving the health services in remote areas having little access to medical facilities.