Shimla: In a bid to woo the voters for the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to restore the old pension scheme if voted to power.

Himachal Pradesh in charge of AAP Ratnesh Gupta said that AAP had fulfilled the demand of the Lokpal Bill in Delhi and will also fulfil the demand for restoration of the old pension scheme in the state.

The government employees have been demanding the state government to restore the old pension scheme. For this, the New Pension Scheme Employee Association (NPSEA) Himachal Pradesh gherao the Legislative Assembly during the budget session.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also made controversial remarks against the employees during the budget session. He had said that government employees who want pension should contest in the elections.

Hitting out at CM, Gupta said that CM should not make such insensitive remarks against the government employees.