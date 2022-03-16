Shimla: In a major turn of event, President, Dev Bhumi Swarna Samaj Sangathan Rumit Thakur has announced the formation of the Dev Bhumi Party. He said that the party will contest in all the 68 Assembly seats in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections that are scheduled for the later part of this year.

Thakur said that their party will form the government in the state and will defeat the ruling BJP in the elections.

However, this announcement has irked several members of the organisation and protested against this decision. Several members also raised slogans against Thakur. They said that they don’t want to politicize this matter.

Meanwhile, Thakur is trying to sort things out with the upset members.