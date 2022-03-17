Shimla: Two more teachers who raised slogans in local dialect against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the old pension scheme restoration protest have been transferred.

The transfer orders have been issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education on Wednesday. However, the Directorate has mentioned administrative reasons behind these transfers. However, the department is yet to announce the replacements of these teachers.

Earlier, four teachers were transferred to far-flung areas of Shimla and Chamba district for doing the same.

This move has irked the teachers who are now planning to move to the court. They have claimed that this is a violation of their constitutional rights and they will approach the court against this decision.

During the budget session, CM had said that those employees who want pensions and thinks that if MLAs are getting the benefits but not government employees should contest elections.

Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

