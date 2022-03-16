Shimla: Police personnel including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shusheel Kumar were injured after a clash with members of Dev Bhumi Swarna Samaj Sangathan on Wednesday.

The organisation staged a protest and were on their way to gherao the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. They were stopped by police near Shoghi but the protesters broke through the barricades.

The protesters also pelted stones on police personnel during which the policemen were injured.

They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment.

Dev Bhumi Swarna Samaj Sangathan has been demanding the state government to constitute a ‘Samanya Varg Aayog’ and had warned the state government of massive protest on Wednesday if their demands were not met.

Earlier yesterday, Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aditya Negi had imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc) act 1973 in various areas of the capital for an entire day.

Barricades were installed at various places including MLA crossing and103 tunnel and police personnel were deployed in large numbers to stop the protesters.

However, the protesters insisted to move forward and clashed with the police. They also tore Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s hoardings that were installed near the crossing.

The Sangathan has been demanding the CM to hold talks with them or else they will intensify the movement.