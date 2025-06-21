Partners with Top Medical Universities in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to Offer Affordable, NMC-Recognized Programs

Shimla — Addressing the growing demand for cost-effective medical education, Shimla-based Learn Smart HP, a vertical of Netgen IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, has launched its Global MBBS Abroad counselling services. The initiative is designed to assist NEET-qualified students from Himachal Pradesh in securing admission to reputed foreign medical universities at significantly lower costs.

With limited MBBS seats and soaring fees in Indian medical colleges, Learn Smart HP aims to bridge the gap by guiding students toward well-recognized international universities, particularly in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. These countries offer English-medium MBBS programs that follow National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and include well-established clinical training modules.

The Global MBBS initiative is being led by a team of experienced education counsellors and industry professionals. Promoter Rajneesh Rana said, “We’ve built a strong regional network to provide transparent, personalized counselling to aspiring doctors. Our main office in Shimla offers both online and in-person consultation facilities for students and families across Himachal.”

According to Learn Smart HP, Kazakhstan currently hosts about 9,500 Indian medical students. The total cost for a six-year MBBS program, including one year of internship, ranges from ₹30 to ₹40 lakhs. Similarly, Kyrgyzstan—home to over 5,000 Indian students each year—offers comparable NMC- and WHO-recognized programs at ₹25 to ₹35 lakhs.

Students must have completed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and qualifying the NEET exam remains mandatory for all Indian students planning to study medicine abroad. While the medium of instruction is English in both countries, Learn Smart HP encourages students to learn basic local languages—Kazakh, Russian, or Kyrgyz—for better interaction during internships.

Learn Smart HP emphasizes full transparency with zero donation policies. “From university selection and application processing to visa, travel, and hostel arrangements, our team offers end-to-end support,” said Rana. The company ensures safe accommodation for both boys and girls, with total course fees starting as low as ₹4 lakh per annum.

With this launch, Learn Smart HP positions itself as a key player in the MBBS abroad counselling space, opening new avenues for Himachali students who aspire to become doctors without bearing the heavy financial burden often associated with private medical colleges in India.