DC Shimla, 2 ASP rank police officers tested positive

Shimla: Coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise. Virus cases have crossed the tally of 30,000. As many as 443 persons have tested Covid positive in the state yesterday, taking the total tally to 30,156.

Eight persons have died of the virus during the last 24 days, out of which 3 persons in Shimla, one each succumbed to the virus in Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur. Thus, taking tally to 443 in the state.

As per report, Shimla DC Aditya Negi has been tested positive, while report of 2 ASP rank officers in state police have been tested positive for the virus.

The highest number of 109 cases were reported in Mandi, followed by 81 in Shimla, 73 in Kullu, 71 in Lahaul and Spiti, 54 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, 10 in Chamba, nine in Bilaspur, six in Sirmaur and two in Una.

State has so far conducted covid test on 4,61,131 persons. State has 6775 positive cases, while 22,910 have recovered.