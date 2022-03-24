Solan: Shoolini University was adjusted ‘Diamond’ rating by QS I-Gauge, a custom-designed rating system for universities and colleges in India.

The university is among only 20 universities in the country to get this ranking and the only one located in Himachal Pradesh.

These ratings were awarded after an independent audit conducted by the QS team on seven core and two advanced criteria, Shoolini University received diamond in Teaching and learning, faculty quality, employability, diversity and accessibility, research categories, and also received Platinum in innovation, governance, social responsibility, and facilities.

Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla congratulated the researchers and said the university has achieved the distinction in a short span since its inception.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla appreciated the hard work and sincere efforts of the Shoolini staff. He said the university was moving towards its mission to be among the top global universities.

Dr Ashoo Khosla, Head of Learning Support and Executive Education, said “this shows our commitment to excellence in qualitative teaching, robust learning, and skill development and we impart industry-relevant education to create an immediate employable organisation”.

Earlier the Engineering department of the university had received a ‘Diamond Rating’ in the QS I-GAUGE rankings.