Shimla: BJP nominee Dr Sikander Kumar on Thursday has been elected unopposed to the upper house of the Parliament.

Dr. Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap for this new responsibility. He also thanked all the BJP ministers, MLAs and party workers.

He said that he will live up to the expectations of the people and party workers and will work with full dedication to ensure the overall development of the state.

“I will always be ready to serve the people” he added.

He said that he will make every effort to bring schemes from the Center to the state at the earliest.

“My goal will be to strengthen the economy of the state and provide more employment opportunities,” said Kumar.

While congratulating Kumar, CM said that Dr Kumar has had a big contribution to the party. CM said that as an MP Sikander Kumar would work for the development of the state.

On this occasion, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha took out a rally from Chaura Maidan to Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.