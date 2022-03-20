Shimla: After news of Himachal Pradesh police removing religious flags from tourists’ vehicles coming from Punjab took rounds in social media, the state’s police have shunned these allegations.

The police in a statement said that no such action has been taken. Police said that it has been treating tourists and devotees visiting the state with respect.

For the past few days, news of Himachal Pradesh police stopping tourists’ vehicles from Punjab hoisting religious flags and asking them to remove the flags have been making rounds on social media.

Police said that recently, more than one lakh devotees hailing from the neighbouring states of the state paid their obeisance daily. Police said that majority of these people belonged to the Sikh community and were facilitated by the police during their visit.

Police said that the state has religious places of all the religions and devotees of various religions visits the state throughout the year.

“Himachal Pradesh police had always contributed in making their visit safe secure and memorable,” said the police.

Police had also appealed to the local residents not to take the law into their hands, instead immediately inform the local police in case they witness any suspicious activities.