Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged off 15 vehicles for transportation of Municipal Solid Waste of Shimla town.

These garbage collection vehicles were purchased under Shimla Smart City Project.

These vehicles were equipped with a GPS system for tracking and efficient management of garbage collection and transportation.

These garbage collection vehicles have two covered compartments for the transportation of segregated wet and dry waste. The separate leachate collection tank is also affixed in each garbage collection vehicle.

These vehicles were purchased by spending an amount of Rs. 5.44 crore.

The MC Shimla has brought 34 such vehicles and to date, it has received 15 vehicles and the rest are expected to join the fleet shortly.