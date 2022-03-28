Shimla: Former Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Balwant Singh Thakur has been booked for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

According to the reports, Kushla Devi, resident of Balichowki, district Mandi has filed a complaint against Balwant Singh. In her complaint, she has alleged that she and her son Rajender Kumar were assaulted by Balwant Singh when she was working in her field.

She said that Balwant Singh had wrongly parked a JCB on her land and when she opposed this, he assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences. When her son tried to save her, Singh also assaulted and threatened him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said a complaint under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against Balwant. She said that investigation is going on.

Balwant Singh was earlier involved in an altercation with former SP Kullu Gaurav Singh at Bhuntar Airport during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit to the state in 2021.