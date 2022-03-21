Shimla: Hitting out at Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for coming to Mandi for a roadshow on April 6, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that no matter what Kejriwal does, BJP will win the upcoming legislative assembly elections in the state.

He said that everyone has a right to do what he wants and this also includes Arvind Kejriwal.

Thakur said that in Himachal, the competition has only been between two parties and no third party has been successful in making a mark in the state.

CM said that with the recent victory of BJP in for states, it is clear that people wants BJP to win.

He further said that there is no doubt that BJP will once again come to power in the state. He said that BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections and will once again form the government in Himachal Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal and the recently appointed CM of Punjab Bhagwant Maan are set to visit Mandi on April 6 for a roadshow. The party is looking to secure victory and form government in Himachal Pradesh after securing a landslide victory in the Punjab elections.

For this, AAP has started the groundwork and is offering membership to many rebel BJP and Congress leaders.