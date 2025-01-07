The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), often championing the cause of the “common man,” has found itself at the center of a political storm after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed a jaw-dropping ₹33.66 crore spent on the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. From ₹96 lakh curtains to a minibar, the report paints a picture of opulence that seems more suited to royalty than a self-proclaimed advocate of austerity.

The renovation at 6, Flag Staff Road started with an estimate of ₹7.91 crore but ballooned to ₹33.66 crore, a staggering 342% escalation. The upgrades included replacing ₹5.5 lakh vitrified tiles with Italian marble costing ₹14 lakh and adding gym equipment worth ₹18.52 lakh—because every “common man” needs a private fitness center. Even the bathrooms weren’t spared, with steam and sauna baths worth ₹19.55 lakh and thermostatic showers that added ₹40 lakh to the bill.

Curtains alone cost ₹96 lakh, which could have funded several public schools or clinics. Add to this ₹73 lakh for LED TVs, including a single 88-inch voice-controlled OLED TV worth ₹28.91 lakh. For the humble act of watching the news, of course. The residence now boasts eight bedrooms, three meeting rooms, two drawing rooms, and twelve bathrooms, each equipped with luxury amenities. Modular kitchens across three floors cost over ₹60 lakh, while ₹50 lakh was spent on carpets to ensure every step in this “common man’s house” feels regal.

The revelations have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit mocked the AAP, stating, “Mini bar for the meeting of the common man! The reason for removing Bapu’s picture is now clear. ‘Hardline honest’ people are found only in the palaces of hypocrisy.” The BJP, calling the project a scam, demanded accountability from the party that once campaigned on slogans of simplicity and honesty. Meanwhile, AAP dismissed the accusations as election-season distractions.

While Kejriwal’s government continues to defend the expenditure, the irony isn’t lost on the public. From promises of sweeping change with the humble “jhadu” to steam baths and Italian marble, this renovation has left many questioning if AAP’s version of the “common man’s dream” involves a palace fit for a king. As Delhi heads into elections, the question remains: will voters sweep this under the rug, or will they demand accountability for this luxurious makeover?