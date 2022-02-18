Shimla: Accused of leaking confidential information to the enemy, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arvind Digvijay Negi.

Negi is accused of leaking confidential information to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network.

The NIA had registered the case on November 6 last year and an earlier agency had arrested six people in the case.

The NIA in an official statement said, “During its investigation, the role of AD Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by AD Negi to another accused person, who is an OGW of LeT in the case.”

The NIA said, the case, which was registered on November 6, 2021, pertains to the spread of a widespread network of OGWs of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Jammu & Kashmir and other places, for providing support in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.