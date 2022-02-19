Shimla: In order to provide freshly cooked food to the school students, the state government has decided to resume Mid Day Meal Scheme, now known as Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme from March 1.

A notification regarding this has been issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh.

The workers will have to cook and serve food by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The scheme was discontinued in March 2020 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government, during the recent cabinet meeting, had ordered to re-open all the educational institutions from February 17.

After this decision, the Directorate has started the preparation to restart the scheme.