District administration seeks chopper service for evacuation

Shimla: With no relief from inclement weather entailed with disaster in various parts of the state as many as 175 total tourists were stranded in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The 175 tourists include 16 children and 60 ladies who are stuck in Pattan (Udaipur) valley.

According to Special Secretary (Revenue) and State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Mokta, 175 tourists are stranded in Pattan valley.

“As route via Pangi is not expected to be ready by tomorrow evening and other options not available till this weekend, Deputy Commissioner Niraj Kumar has requested for helicopter service for evacuation of the tourists,” he added.

Like other parts of the state, flash floods triggered by incessant rains have hit Lahaul-Spiti damaging around six bridges in the last three days.

The district administration has urged Army and Border Road Organisation to restore bridges that have been damaged due to flash floods.