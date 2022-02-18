Solan: A Local Court has awarded the death penalty on Thursday to convict Akash for sexual assault and murder of 7 years old.

Parvinder Singh Arora, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court, convicted Akash and awarded capital punishment. The court held that the case was ‘rarest of rare’ and sentenced the accused after finding him guilty of the heinous crime of first sexually molesting and subsequently murdering the child.

This heinous crime was committed on February 20, 2017. The convict had assaulted the seven-year-old Child by inserting wooden pieces in private part and later murdered him at Baddi. The convict is a resident of the Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh.

While pronouncing the sentence, the judge noted, “The question of any other punishment is unquestionably foreclosed. The nature of crime and the manner in which it was committed makes it uncommon where the sentence of imprisonment for life will be inadequate.”

The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the accused and recommended a compensation of Rs 12.50 lakh to be paid to the parents of the victim.